Army court martials soldier with 5-year jail for sexual assault on colleague's minor daughter

An Army Court-martial has recommended dismissal and five-year jail term for a soldier who was found guilty of sexual assault against the 11-year-old daughter of a colleague.

The soldier belonging to the Sikh regiment is posted in the desert sector in Rajasthan and had committed the alleged offence in September last year.

"The General Court Martial punished the soldier with reduced to rank, 5 years rigorous imprisonment and dismissal from service under section 10 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, on September 5," Sources in the Army said.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel Akshit Anand had pressed for the strictest possible punishment for the soldier.

The court-martial was convened by the 16 Rapid commanders and the case was wrapped up within one year to ensure fast justice for the victim and her family, they said.

The Indian Army leadership has given clear instructions that such offences of sexual misconduct and assault against minors should be dealt with strictly and proceedings should be completed at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

