Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed officials.

"Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. The infiltration bid was foiled by our troops," said PRO Defence Jammu.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Sherbagh of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies have issued as many as 10 alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something "big" in the Kashmir valley.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor