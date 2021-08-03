Army helicopter crash: Search operations for pilots halted, to resume from tomorrow

Search operations for the two Army pilots missing after their ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed in the Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua have been halted and will be resumed on Wednesday morning, said Army sources.

As per sources, no bodies have been recovered in the search operations as of today.

Earlier, the sources said that the initial reports from the ground suggested that the missing pilot and co-pilot have been recovered safely from the chopper.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam constructed by the Punjab Irrigation Department on the Ravi River lies on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that took off from Pathankot in Punjab, met with the accident during a routine sortie near Ranjit Sagar Dam, sources said.

RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua had informed that some part of the crashed chopper floating in the lake has been recovered.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed concern over the crash.

( With inputs from ANI )

