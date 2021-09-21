Army helicopter force-lands in J-K's Udhampur, pilots injured

By ANI | Published: September 21, 2021 01:47 PM2021-09-21T13:47:14+5:302021-09-21T13:55:12+5:30

An Army aviation helicopter force-landed near the Patnitop area of Udhampur district on Tuesday morning.

Army helicopter force-lands in J-K's Udhampur, pilots injured

According to the Indian Army, the two pilots sustained injuries in the incident. They are being evacuated.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

