Army, Navy, Air Force sign deal for inducting DRDO-developed anti-drone system

In order to have protection against drone attacks, all the three defence forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force have signed contracts for acquiring DRDO-developed anti-drone systems.

The deals for buying the anti-drone systems was signed on August 31, which was the last date for completing deals under the emergency contracts allowed by the Defence Ministry.

"Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, sign contract with BEL for the supply of DRDO technology-based anti-drone system. The Drone Detect, Deter and Destroy system (D4S), developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces," government officials told ANI.

The need for acquiring these systems under the emergency procedures was felt after the Jammu terror attack, in which two to three small drones were used to drop explosives at the Jammu airbase.

The contract was signed in the presence of senior Armed force officers and DRDO representatives. Indian armed forces have provided consistent support and have led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL.Anti-Drone systems are offered by the manufacturers in static and mobile versions.

"Multiple DRDO Labs, namely Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bangaluru, Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) and Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun four Units of BEL, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Machilipatanam in close collaboration with the armed forces, were involved in the making of this fully indigenous system, as part of the Atmanirbar Bharat initiative to counter drone threats of adversaries," officials said. The DRDO said that the D4 system can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.The DRDO's RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed.

The system provides both 'soft kill' and 'hard kill' options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats.

Both the static and mobile versions of D4S will be supplied to the Indian defence forces within a short time from the signing of the contract. BEL hopes to get further order from the Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

