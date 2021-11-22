Army organises Run for Fun for children, youth in J-K's Baramulla
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 07:23 PM2021-11-22T19:23:55+5:302021-11-22T19:30:02+5:30
To promote sports culture and encourage fitness, the Indian Army organised a sports competition Run for Fun for youth and children of Sultanpur Kandi Army Camp.
The sports event was organised under the aegis of Headquarter 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles/ Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).
The event gave budding runners a platform to showcase their talent. The completion was held for different age groups such as 12-16 years and 17 years and above for boys and girls.
A total of 60 boys and girls participated in the event.
According to the Indian Army, the children and youth enjoyed and displayed a sense of unity, teamwork and an impulse for fitness.
The event culminated with felicitation and prize distributions to winners and participants.
The event created a good impact on channelizing the youth towards a positive, productive and healthy lifestyle.
The locals appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and requested for the conduct of such events in future also.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor