Army recovers warlike stores in Manipur

By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 09:44 AM2021-11-15T09:44:50+5:302021-11-15T09:55:02+5:30

In a joint operation with Manipur Police, Indian Army recovered warlike stores including 20 rounds of M-79 grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district on Saturday.

Army recovers warlike stores in Manipur | Army recovers warlike stores in Manipur

Army recovers warlike stores in Manipur

Next

In a joint operation with Manipur Police, the Indian Army recovered warlike stores including 20 rounds of M-79 grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching district on Saturday.

The operation is carried out by Phundrei Battalion of Assam rifles.

"Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles, on November 13, in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered war-like stores to include 20 rounds of M-79 Grenade Launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching District, Manipur," tweeted Indian Army.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian ArmyTwo indian armyFour indian armyFour armyAn indian armyManipur police