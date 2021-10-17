Around 53 Egyptian vultures spotted on Yamuna river in Delhi

As many as 53 Egyptian vultures were spotted two days ago by an ecologist on a sandy mid-island on the Yamuna river in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, TK Roy, an ecologist said, "I found 53 Egyptian vultures here two days back in Delhi, which is the largest number in the last five years. This place is suitable for them."

Roy further informed that there are around 47 Egyptian vultures in the area at present.

"The population is slowly rising because of a ban on diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory drug that has a toxic effect on vultures and awareness among people on vulture conservation," the ecologist added.

( With inputs from ANI )

