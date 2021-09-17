Arpita Ghosh appointed as General Secretary of West Bengal TMC Committee
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh was appointed as the General Secretary of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee on Friday, informed a letter from the party president Subrata Bakshi.
"As desired by West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee, I would like to inform you that you have been nominated as General Secretary of West Bengal Trinamool Congress Committee with immediate effect. I trust and hope you will work sincerely for the betterment of the organisation," said the letter.
All India Trinamool Congress leader Arpita Ghosh had resigned from her post as a Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday evening.
