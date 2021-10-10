Arrest of MoS Teni's son in Lakhimpur Kheri case was made only after SC's intervention, says BSP

Slamming the delay in the arrest of Ashish Mishra, accused of killing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said that the arrest in the case was only made after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Bhadoria said that if the Bahujan Samaj Party had a government in Uttar Pradesh, there would have been no such delay and that today 'goonda raj' is prevailing under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhadoria told ANI, "I would also like to say that it was a very delayed arrest. I understand that when the Hon'ble Supreme Court intervened and took cognizance of this matter, only then the questioning and arrest were made in the matter."

"In this case, if the Bahujan Samaj Party had a government in Uttar Pradesh, there would have been no such delay. In Mayawati's rule, no person, whether from outside or within the party, would have been spared if they violated the law," said Bhadoria.

"I will also say that today under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party, goonda raj is prevailing and therefore the people of the state want Bahan Mayawati ji so that the rule of law and order can be maintained, " said Bhadoria.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "The way eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and some were injured, video clips had surfaced on social media. It was shown that Ajay Mishra Teni's son was present in the vehicle that crushed the people."

The BSP National Spokesperson disagreed with the view of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who said on Saturday that killing of BJP workers in Lakhimpur was 'reaction to action'.

"I have not seen his statements, but I would definitely say that the murder of anyone is unfair and against justice and law. This way no one should be killed and retaliation is not right," Sudhindra Bhadoria added

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for over 12 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor