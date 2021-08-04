Arrested gangster Anuradha Chaudhari demands book in English from Delhi Police

Arrested gangster Anuradha Chaudhari, who is on police remand after her arrest, had asked for a book in English to read which was given to her.

Delhi Police sources said she has been communicating with Delhi Police officials in English.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police investigation has revealed that arrested gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and his associate Anuradha Chaudhari were married.

The sources said during the investigation, it has come out that both of them got married in the temple six months ago and started living like husband and wife using fake IDs. Jathedi had named himself as Puneet Bhalla and Anuradha Chaudhari called herself Pooja Bhalla.

During interrogation, Anuradha Chaudhari told Delhi Police that she had asked Jathedi to change his appearance. Following this, Jathedi had tied a turban to look different. She had instructed all the operatives of Jathedi's gang to tell the police that he is not in India and was operating from abroad. This was done to mislead investigating agencies, Delhi Police sources said.

It has also come out during interrogation that Jathedi went to Nepal along with Anuradha Chaudhari, a lady don of Rajasthan.

Delhi Police are now making investigations about those who helped the couple when they were absconding.

Last week, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhari who were involved in several cases of murder, kidnapping, abduction, extortion and attempt to murder in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

They were sent to 14 days of police remand.

Jathedi along with other members of his gang including Anuradha used to carry out heinous crimes in Rajasthan and other states, DCP Manishi Chandra had said.

Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhari were arrested from Sharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

