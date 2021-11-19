Arrogance has no place in any democratic system: Rahul Gandhi in open letter to farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated the farmers on the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and said that there is no pace for arrogance in a democratic set-up.

His remark comes after the Centre on Friday announced repealing the three Central farm laws.

"The Gandhian way in which you forced him to take back the decision while fighting the arrogance of a dictator ruler, this is a unique example of the victory of truth over untruth," Gandhi wrote in his letter to the farmers.

The Congress leader in his letter also said, "I bow down to the sacrifices made by more than 700 farmers."

Terming it as a "historic" day, Gandhi remembered those who lost their lives during the protests.

"I wish this would not have happened if the central government had paid attention to the demands of the farmers from the beginning," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also stressed that the "struggle is not over yet" and added, "Get remunerative minimum price (MSP) of agricultural produce, end the controversial electricity amendment law, reduce the tax burden on everything used in agricultural holdings, reduce the unexpected increase in diesel prices and back-breaking loans on farm labourers, finding a solution to the burden of agriculture is a serious matter of the farmer's struggle."

The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the doubling of farmers' income by 2022.

"For this, they should also release the roadmap of future plans as soon as possible. The PM should remember that power is a medium of service. Plunder, stubbornness and arrogance have no place in any democratic system of governance," Gandhi wrote in his letter.

The Centre had last year passed contentious farm laws that prompted nationwide protests.

These included-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor