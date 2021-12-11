Artists of Machilipatnam Tradition from Andhra Pradesh to work on 'Artwork Scrolls' for Republic Day 2022

Artists of Machilipatnam Tradition from Andhra Pradesh will work on 'Artwork Scrolls' for Republic Day, 2022, according to a release by the Ministry of Culture.

As part of the grand celebrations of the Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence will display a series of scroll paintings with artworks rendered by artists from various geographical locations across the country. The major theme of these artworks will be on the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. Inspiration will also be drawn from the illustrations in the Constitution. These scrolls are proposed to be displayed along Rajpath as part of the celebrations marking Republic Day, 2022.

Ten scrolls of seventy-five meters (approx. 14-15 ft high) each will be commissioned which will represent and showcase the rich Indian cultural heritage along with our unsung heroes. The scrolls would reflect inherent artistic values pertaining to the grand celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and would also reflect our National pride.

The strategic location of these scrolls along the Rajpath would serve as an open gallery for all the citizens of the country and it is intended to inspire people about the rich national heritage and legacy of Bharat in its true sense. The open-air display of these painted scrolls will enhance the aesthetics of the urban landscape of the national capital, using art forms to express National pride and excellence.

The scrolls are proposed to reflect traditional forms of art as well as contemporary expressions, reflecting the essence of rich cultural and artistic heritage of India.

The event for the scroll painting has been titled, "Kala Kumbh-AzadiKaAmritMahotsav".

The workshops at Bhubaneswar would have artists from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bengal.

Approximately 270 artists will participate to document the history of the freedom movement by depicting the stories of our unsung heroes through scroll paintings, creating the meta-narrative of the 75 years of India's independence.

"Some of the traditional art forms that will be depicted in the scrolls in the event at Bhubaneswar are traditional Pattachitra, Jhoti-Chitra artists of Odisha, Medinipur and Kalighat. Patachitra artists of Bengal, Hooghly and Birbhum, Bankura and Burdwan variants, Bihar's Manjusa and Madhubani artists, the Jadu-Patiya artists from Jharkhand and the traditional harvest Sohrai art practiced by Santhala, Munda, Oraon and Prajapati artists and artists from Andhra carrying forward the Machilipatnam traditions. Besides, the contemporary art forms will also be used to weave the story of our unsung heroes during the Republic Day celebrations in January 2022," read the release.

