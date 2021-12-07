Arvind Kejriwal to pay one-day visit to Punjab today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will pay a one-day visit to Punjab on Tuesday and will be active in the Doaba region, said AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema in an official statement issued by party headquarters.

Speaking about the day-long schedule of Kejriwal, Cheema said, "Arvind Kejriwal would first meet women in a program to be held at Kartarpur, Jalandhar. After this, he will interact with the people of the Scheduled Caste community of Hoshiarpur under the 'Arvind Kejriwal's Interaction with SC community' programme."

Delhi Chief Minister will be accompanied by state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and other state leaders during his visit.

"This visit is in fact part of the party's election manifesto preparation for the 2022 assembly elections," the AAP leader said.

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, Cheema said that Kejriwal announces various guarantees for the people during his visit to Punjab.

"He announces guarantee of cheap and round the clock power supply, best and free health services guarantee. He has also announced a guarantee for free and world-class education, Rs 1 crore for the martyrs of Army and Police personnel and Rs 1,000 per month for women," he added.

However, this time, Kejriwal would seek suggestions from mothers and sisters about a guarantee of Rs 1,000 per month and could also announce a new guarantee for the people of Punjab, Cheema said.

