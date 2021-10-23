Aryan Khan Drug Case: Ananya reveals to NCB who supplied drugs to Aryan Khan

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is facing NCB probe in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case. Ananya Pandey has been under interrogation for six hours for the past two days. Now again she has been called for questioning on Monday. It is suspected that she deleted chats and contacts from her mobile. Ananya has informed the NCB about who is supplying drugs to Aryan Khan.

It is understood that Ananya told NCB that some celebrity's house-help was supplying drugs. She told the NCB that she knew the person who supplied drugs to Aryan Khan. A media report released on Saturday claimed that the NCB had questioned a 24-year-old house helper. This young man works in the house of a famous actor. This is the same young man who was allegedly giving drugs to Aryan at the behest of Ananya. The NCB has arrested the youth from Malad. Ananya will now be questioned on Monday.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa. Eight others were detained along with him. He was later arrested. Aryan Khan has been remanded in judicial custody till October 30. If the NCB finds concrete evidence by Monday, Ananya Pandey is likely to be arrested at any moment.