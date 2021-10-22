Aryan Khan drugs case: WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted; So how come Bollywood chats are 'leaked' every time?

The Aryan Khan drug case has once again raised the issue of drug use in Bollywood. Rhea Chakraborty's name came up after Sushant Singh's suicide a few days ago. After that, now Ananya Pandey's name is coming up after the arrest of Aryan Khan. Ananya Pandey's name came up in Aryan's WhatsApp chat and the NCB had called her for questioning. So, once again the issue of WhatsApp chat has come up. However, WhatsApp uses an end-to-end encryption. Still, the question arises as to how these chats of Bollywood actors get leaked.

Actress Deepika Padukone's name came up after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat was leaked. Now, in the Aryan Khan case, the name of Ananya Pandey came to the fore from the WhatsApp chat. Subsequently, the NCB has issued a notice to Ananya. However, despite the fact that WhatsApp is a secure feature, the question arises as to how these WhatsApp chats are leaked. WhatsApp uses end-to-end encrypted features. That is, the private conversation between the two of WhatsApp chats cannot be read by any third party, especially WhatsApp cannot read that conversation. So, how come the chats of Bollywood actors are leaked every time?

The WhatsApp company, owned by Facebook, had earlier announced that the chat interface in WhatsApp is a confidential message between two people. Only the sender and the person to whom the message is sent can read it. No one else will be able to read that message. WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption signal protocol. Therefore, this message or call cannot reach third party or WhatsApp and Facebook.

"WhatsApp does not have the ability to view the contents of messages or listen to end-to-end encrypted calls. Because, the encryption and decryption of messages sent and received on WhatsApp is entirely on your device. Before leaving a message on your device, it is secured with a cryptographic lock. In addition, it changes its password with each message you send. You can make sure your conversation is secure by checking the security verification code on your device. This is called WhatsApp FAQ page status.

However, nowhere in WhatsApp's FAQ page is it mentioned that the messaging app shares message content with law enforcement officials. This is because, when WhatsApp messages are delivered or transactions of delivered messages are not stored for a long time. Undelivered messages are deleted from the WhatsApp server after 30 days. End-to-end encryption, which is enabled by default, does not allow anyone to access WhatsApp users' chats.

Although WhatsApp's features are end-to-end encrypted, in an emergency, the Central Investigation Agency can request a chat from the person concerned. In response to the demand for investigative mechanisms, the company may provide information on chats, groups and profiles of the persons concerned from the data store center, based on legal matters, by adopting a legal policy. From there, investigative agencies get this chat. Therefore, these chats are not leaked but are obtained from companies using legal rights.