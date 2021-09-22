Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalized in Delhi, 5 arrested

The residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked at 24 Ashok Road in Delhi. Activists of Hindu Sena attacked and vandalized his house. Police have arrested 5 people in this case. Activists also smashed nameplates, lamps and glass outside Owaisi's home.

The New Delhi police chief rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack on Owaisi's house. Since then, five people have been arrested from the spot and a case is being registered at the Parliament Road police station. Vishnu Gupta, the president of Hindu Sena, has given an explanation regarding this act done by the workers of the organization. He said the activists were outraged by the statements of Owaisi and his brothers.

Members of Hindu Sena attack the official residence of @asadowaisi, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad in Delhi today. #AsaduddinOwaisipic.twitter.com/GqHXWxg9CW — Asad Ashraf (@Asad_Ashraf88) September 21, 2021

Owaisi is constantly making anti-Hindu statements in the media. As a result, a complaint has been lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh. His brother was also arrested a few years ago for the same reason. Owaisi is constantly working to reduce the number of Hindus to create his craze among the people of a particular religion. Therefore, Vishnu Gupta also appealed to Owaisi not to make anti-Hindu statements in his speech and not to play with the religious sentiments of Hindus.