Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP govt's population control bill

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Uttar Pradesh government of the colossal mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and opposed the recently rolled out Uttar Pradesh population control bill.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Owaisi said, "PM Modi led government in an affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in 2020 had said that 'any coercion to have a certain number of children is counter productive and leads to demographic distortions.' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify on that first (whether he is pro this bill or against it?)"

"According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data of 1999-2000 (another problem is that the recent data is not published yet), Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in Hindus was 1.2 percent and Muslim 1.66 percent. I challenge BJP to tell me whether this data is true or not. If they think it is true, then why is this bill in place?", Owaisi said.

Owaisi further claimed that as far as the population projection report is concerned, the population in the country is continuously falling.

"According to the data I have, Uttar Pradesh's demographic dividend will last till 2050. 65 percent of the population is less than 35 years. Why has the Centre not thought of giving this section employment? Several people have lost their lives due to Covid mismanagement in the country. There are job losses, business losses etc and the Uttar Pradesh government is busy talking about population control", said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party chief.

Challenging Uttar Pradesh's healthcare system, Owaisi said, "Severe acute malnourished children are between the age group of six months to six years is more than 9 lakh of which 4 lakh are from Uttar Pradesh. Sub-centres of PHCs are less in count in the State. Community Healthcare Centres have 50 percent shortfall in state. Dead bodies are floating in the river. People are dying due to oxygen shortage in the pandemic. Government has no answer to these questions!"

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi also said, "Population control 'law' is against the fundamental right of the people of India."

"ICMR study says the real extent of COVID spread is FAR MORE than reported numbers. In states like Bihar UP, MP, the majority of COVID cases weren't counted Govt failed in preventing 2nd wave, then deserted Indians in need. Forget providing treatment, it didn't even care to COUNT properly", tweeted Owaisi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on July 18 unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. He had said that every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030.

These developments come just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that will take place next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

