Asansol: Firearms seized, one arrested
By ANI | Published: September 23, 2021 09:01 PM2021-09-23T21:01:26+5:302021-09-23T21:10:03+5:30
The West Bengal Police in Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate on Thursday recovered 25 firearms from the Asansol-Jharkhand border.
The police arrested one person as they conducted searches at a security checkpoint.
"Twenty-five firearms have been seized and one accused, identified as Ash Mohammad, a resident of Kulti, Asansol has been arrested in connection with the seized arms," said the police.
As per the police, further investigation into the matter is underway.
