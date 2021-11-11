ASHA worker booked for slapping woman SI in UP's Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker for allegedly slapping a woman Sub-inspector (SI) in Shahjahanpur during a programme attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ASHA workers were demonstrating for certain demands when one of them allegedly slapped woman SI when police personnel tried to stop them from marching towards the venue of the programme attended by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

"One of the ASHA workers, demonstrating for certain demands, slapped a woman SI when police personnel tried to stop them from marching towards the venue of the programme attended by CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. A case has been registered against her," said Shahjahanpur Superintendent of police (SP) S Anand.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly attacking ASHA workers in Shahjahanpur.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Vadra said, "Every attack on the ASHA sisters by the Uttar Pradesh government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently in the COVID pandemic and on other occasions. Receiving an honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. ASHA sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight."

The Congress leader further claimed that ASHA workers will be paid Rs 10,000 per month if the party is voted to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls.

"The Congress party is committed to the right of providing an honorarium to ASHA sisters and if our government is formed, ASHA sisters and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month," she said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor