Ashok Gehlot announces Rs 2 lak ex-gratia for kin of 6 REET candidates killed in Jaipur accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences on the demise of six Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) candidates in a road accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the injured and Rs 2 lakhs to the kin of the deceased on Saturday.

"The death of six REET candidates in a road accident in Chaksu area is sad. I pray to God for the peace of all the departed souls. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," tweeted Gehlot in Hindi.

Gehlot in another tweet said, "I request all the candidates to be careful while travelling. Do not drive at high speed and recklessly. Use public transport as much as possible. No exam can be bigger than your life."

Six candidates of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher test were killed in a road accident when the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck near Chaksu area on Saturday. Five others were injured in the collision, informed a local police official present at the spot.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband) will be suspended in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam, informed an official notification.

( With inputs from ANI )

