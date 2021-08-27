Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty procedure at Jaipur hospital

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

"Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets alleged that the Central and the state government are trying to "erase" the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by "tampering" with its basic structure.

( With inputs from ANI )

