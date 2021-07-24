ASI refutes Kanimozhi's claim over lack of facilities at Adichanallur heritage site

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday refuted DMK MP Kanimozhi's claim that there are no amenities like boundary walls, drinking water, toilets and solar lights around the Adichanallur heritage site in Tamil Nadu.

"We Archaeological Survey of India is working sincerely towards making Adichannallur an iconic site. The entire notified area of 125 acres is protected by a steel grill fence. Cultural Notice Board (CNB) and information board for visitors are affixed on the site," reads a tweet of ASI.

"Toilet, lighting and drinking water facilities are being provided. Land for Museum and other amenities are being worked out with the cooperation of the State Government," added ASI.

The ASI also shared a set of pictures from the site of Adichannallur to show that the site is fenced and protected.

"Yesterday in Parliament I was astonished by the reply I got to an unstarred question by minister G Kishan Reddy. You have mentioned walls and toilets being built around the heritage site, drinking water, and solar-powered lights being installed. But unfortunately, we are not able to see or find any of them? And we would prefer that you build the museum first," tweeted Kanimozhi.

The development started after the response of the government on the DMK MP's unstarred question whether the Government has started developing iconic site project and onsite museum Adichanallur, Tamil Nadu as announced in the Budget 2020-21.

In his response, Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in Parliament stated that "For the development of Adichannalur as an iconic site, the following works are done/undertaken: repairing of boundary wall, providing public amenities such as toilets, drinking water kiosks, solar-powered lights, illumination, souvenir shops, cafeteria, audio-visual guides, public display board, information boards, pathway tourist circulation etc."

The ministry further said exposition and excavation of selected parts of the site for open-air display of the trenches and objects are presently buried under the ground whenever required.

"Construction of on-site museum and/or interpretation centre to facilitate visitors to understand the nature of the sire and its features in an immersive manner is being proposed in consultation with the state government," the minister said.

Notably, Kanimozhi and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan visited the archaeological sites along with writer Kamarasu in September 2020.

The Adhichanallur excavation started in 2004 and 169 clay burial urns with skeletons were recovered in 2005, but the report was not made public by the Archaeological Survey of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

