Aspiring astronaut from Tamil Nadu seeks help to pursue studies abroad

An aspiring astronaut from Tamil Nadu's Theni district, who has received an admission letter from an academy in Canada for a pilot training course, is seeking help to fulfil her dreams.

Udhaya Keerthika in her early days of childhood had decided to pursue this profession. Her concerted efforts have won her several awards during her course of studies.

"I have completed a degree course in aircraft maintenance engineering in Ukraine. I also underwent 10 types of astronaut training in Poland," Udhaya Keerthika told ANI.

"I need to take my pilot training as my 11th training as it gives me more eligibility to become an astronaut," she added.

Keerthika has received an admission confirmation letter from an academy in Canada which, she said, demands Rs 50 lakh in total for her to shift abroad and pursue her studies.

"I humbly request government and people to help me," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor