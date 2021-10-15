Assam: 207 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 1.53 pc

Assam reported 207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

According to the health bulletin, 13,548 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent was recorded.During the same duration, 362 people recovered from the disease while 2 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.42 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

At present, there are 2,299 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, Assam has reported a total of 6,05,847 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 5,96, 263 have recovered from the disease while 5,938 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus, read the health bulletin.

A total of 2,40,9,732 samples have been tested so far in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

