Assam boat accident: Amit Shah dials CM Sarma, assures full support from Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone and pledged full support to the state government in conducting rescue operations after a boat accident in Jorhat, according to the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He also said that apart from central agencies like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the army would also be pressed into action if the situation demands.

"Anguished to learn about the tragic boat accident in Assam. Have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa, the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Also assured full support from the central government," Shah had tweeted earlier.

Biswa expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for extending the help.

"Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah had kindly called to enquire about the accident in Nimati Ghat and took an update on the rescue operations and conditions of those rescued so far. He said the Central Government is ready to lend all possible help. Grateful to him", Biswa tweeted.

The Chief Minister also informed that one woman died while at least 42 people have been rescued and the capsized boat has been located 1.5 kilometres away from the spot.

"Two boats collided, one of them capsized. As of now, it's difficult to ascertain the number of people on it. However, 42 people were rescued and one woman died. 4 people have been reported missing but the entire report will come in 2-3 hours," Sarma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned the Assam Chief Minister to enquire about the boat accident near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

Expressing deep concern over the accident, the Prime Minister assured all help from the Centre in the rescue operation and said that he is with the people of Assam in this hour of distress, the CMO informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor