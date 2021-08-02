Assam: BSF jawans evacuate ailing woman to hospital by speed boat

The Border Security Force (BSF) has saved the life of an ailing civilian woman by evacuating her to a nearby hospital in Assam, a move taken ahead of the force's mandated duty to guard India-Bangladesh border.

Troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Salapara of 41 Battalion under frontier headquarters BSF Guwahati on Sunday at around 5 pm extended helping hand to a woman Fatima Khatun (25), a resident of Salapara village of South Salmara district, who required medical assistance as her condition was serious due to stomach pain and fever.

"Residents of Salapara village informed Company Commander of Border Out Post (BOP) Salapara of 41 Battalion BSF about the condition of Fatima. The Company Commander immediately provided a BSF speed boat and evacuated the patient to nearest Civil hospital Dhubri without loss of time," said the BSF in a statement.

Due to timely action taken by the BSF, the statement mentioned, the precious life of the woman could be saved.

"The local village president and villagers have thanked and appreciated the good work done by BSF," the statement added.

Nevertheless, the BSF is dedicated to the security of the borders of India as well as providing help to the border population as its guiding principle and ethos.

The BSF, despite its duty to manning India-Bangladesh Border, assists the border population in emergencies as well as providing medical assistance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor