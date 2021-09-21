Assam CM apprises Amit Shah about progress on implementation of central schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the progress in the implementation of various central schemes.

He also updated the Union Home Minister on the state's "war against drugs."

"Today I called on Adarniya Union HM Sri @AmitShah. I apprised him on how Assam has pursued vision of Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi in our developmental journey & efforts to scale it up. Updated him on progress in implementation of various central schemes; & our war against drugs," he tweeted on Monday.

After his meeting with Shah in Delhi, he toldthat discussions were held over the ongoing peace efforts within northeastern states and some other issues of Assam.

"We held discussions on pending issues of Assam. There are a lot of peace initiatives going on in northeast, we discussed that also. In totality, some issues of Assam and efforts of maintaining peace within north eastern states were held," he said.

This comes months after tensions between Assam and Mizoram peaked, leading to violent clash killing six Assam police personnel and one civilian in a fierce gun battle on July 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

