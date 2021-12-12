Assam CM chairs meeting with education department officials on 'Gunotsav'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday chaired a meeting with the officials of the state education department to discuss a detailed framework for the 'Gunotsav' to be held next year.

While discussing the detailed framework along with changes of parameters for scholastic evaluation to be carried under the initiative, the meet decided to hold the Gunotsav in two phases next year. The first phase of Gunotsav will be organized next year from April 5-7 and the second phase from April 20-22.

The proposed Gunotsav will cover 46,251 Government, Provincialized and Tea Garden Managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to develop the implementation framework focusing on celebration of quality and to ensure quality education with improved learning outcomes.

Adviser, Education, Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, Principal Secretary, Education, B Kalyan Chakraborty and other senior officials of the Education Department were present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

