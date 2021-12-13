Assam CM to attend meet with PM Modi, seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that for the development of the state, he will be visiting and taking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Sarma is also scheduled to attend the meeting of Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states with the Prime Minister.

"Today there is an opportunity to visit Banaras to participate in the meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states organized under the leadership of respected Prime Minister. For the all-round development of the state, I will also get the privilege of praying by visiting Kashi Vishwanathji," Sarma said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office informed that the Chief Ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will be present during the inauguration of the Vishwanath Corridor project, that connects two iconic landmarks in the temple town - the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the Ganga ghats in Varanasi.

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by PM Modi on December 13.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present at the auspicious occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

