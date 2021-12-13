Assam: COVID victims' kin in Kamrup-M to get Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each

An ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided to the next of kin of victims of COVID-19, the Guwahati district administration announced on Monday.

The compensation will be disbursed by the Kamrup-Metro district administration under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration in an official release said: "An Ex-Gratia of an amount of Rs. 50,000 under SDRF will be provided to the next of kin of each COVID deceased. The Deputy Commissior , Kamrup (M) has requested the beneficiaries to collect the form from the circle office/District Commissioner's office and submit the same."

The order copy said, "In this regard, claim forms has already been provided at all Circle Offices and all concerned beneficiaries are requested to collect the same from concerned Revenue Circle of Kamrup Metropolitan District or directly from the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup Metropolitan District and submit accordingly along with all required documents."

( With inputs from ANI )

