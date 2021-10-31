Assam: Diwali sale begins on dull note, people wary of spending amid COVID pandemic say shop owners

With the sale of products ahead of Diwali hitting a low note, the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected several businesses in Guwahati.

Several shop owners said that the sale of fancy items like lightings, lanterns etc is low because customers have cut down on their spending.

Mohammad Akram Hussain, who sells electrical items, said, "We are waiting for customers to come and buy products. Sales are not good so far. A few buyers are showing up. I hope the business situation improves like it was during Durga Puja."

Rajesh, another shopkeeper, said, "People have cut down on their spending. Earlier, if they used to buy products worth Rs 1,000, now they are spending just Rs 300."

"There is not much sale in the market due to coronavirus. We are not also selling Chinese products. All the shops have banned the usage of Chinese products," added another shopkeeper Omkar Goud.

( With inputs from ANI )

