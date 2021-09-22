Assam govt to burn 2,500 rhino horns to mark World Rhino Day

The Assam government is all set to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns on Wednesday in Bokakhat in public on the occasion of World Rhino Day.

The state government has decided to destroy 2,479 rhino horns while 94 horns will be preserved for academic purposes.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several ministers and senior forest department officials among others will be present at the event.

Assam has the largest population of Greater One-horned Rhino (Rhinoceros unicorns) in the world.

With about 2,600 individual rhinos, they are found in Kaziranga, Manas and Orang National Parks, besides Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

They were earlier found in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary and some other parts of the state from Goalpara in the west to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in the east.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor