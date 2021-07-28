Assam-Mizoram dispute: Home Secretary meeting with Assam Chief Secretary and DGP postponed till 4 pm

The meeting with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Assam-Mizoram dispute with Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti have been postponed till 4 pm, said sources on Wednesday.

"Meeting with Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua started as per scheduled time. Assam DGP reached on time at Home Ministry but he returned after some time and the meeting with Assam Chief Secretary was later postponed till 4 pm," said sources.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to discuss the sudden escalation of violence along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and DGP of Mizoram SBK Singh in his office.

Chief Secretary Mizoram Lalnunmawia Chuaungo after the first round of meeting with the Home Secretary said that the discussion is in progress on the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

"We cannot say anything on this issue. This is protocol. We will again meet in the afternoon," said Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

After six Assam police personnel died in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, the Assam government has transferred and posted Hailakandi SP Ramandeep Kaur as the new SP in Cachar district, which witnessed violence on its border with Mizoram on July 26, as Cachar SP Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant was injured in the violence and is recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai.

Cachar SP said that the situation is tense and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a neutral force is deployed at the border.

"The situation is tense, talks are being held at the senior level. CRPF as a neutral force is deployed at the border. Assam and Mizoram forces are respectively at their positions. Only the residents of the area are allowed to move," said Ramandeep Kaur, SP Cachar, Assam.

Also, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi, Rockibul Hussain, Sushmita Dev and Kamalakhya Dey Purakayastha visited the inter-state border.

Congress delegation examined the situation on the ground along the Assam-Mizoram border after violent clashes and an exchange of fire between police forces of both the states on Monday leading to the death of six cops and over 50 injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor