Assam: Police busts inter-state drugs racket, arrests four

Assam police on Friday busted an inter-state drugs racket and arrested four people carrying a consignment of drugs in the Dudhnoi area of Assam's Goalpara, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sarma said that a consignment of 50,000 Yaba Tablets and Rs 19 lakh cash was recovered by the police hidden in two vehicles.

"In yet another crackdown on an inter-state drugs gang, @assampolice has nabbed 4 persons carrying a consignment of 50K Yaba Tablets, Rs 19 Lakh cash, hidden in 2 Bolero vehicles," Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

"The trap was laid at Dudhnoi in Goalpara today. Well done," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor