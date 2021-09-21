Assam records 455 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

A total of 455 new COVID-19 cases, 517 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in Assam on Monday.

A media bulletin released by the state's health department informed that Assam has 3,637 active cases while yesterday's positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent.

The cumulative recoveries in the state climbed to 5,87,632 with a recovery rate of 98.20 per cent.

Assam has so far registered 5,98,423 cases and 5,807 deaths. As on Monday, 72,650 tests for the presence of COVID-19 infection were conducted taking the cumulative tests to 2,30,25,549.

Districts with high caseload on Monday include Kamrup Metropolitan with 84 cases, Golaghat with 52 cases, Jorhat with 42 cases and Barpeta with 29 cases.

Out of the 10 deaths reported in the state, five were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, two from Jorhat and one each from Barpeta, Goalpara and Sivasagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor