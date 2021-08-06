Assam reports 1,067 fresh COVID cases, 17 deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 1,067 fresh COVID cases and 17 deaths.

With this, the active caseload in the state is 10,677, while the death toll was reported to be 5,343.

As per the health bulletin, 1,249 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the cumulative discharges of the state to 5,54,204.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor