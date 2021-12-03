Assam reports 124 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 124 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Thursday.

With this, the total cases of Coronavirus rose to 6,17,163. Of these, 1,188 are active cases in the state. A positivity rate of 0.44 per cent was observed in the state.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed up to 6,08,517 with 198 fresh discharges.

Further, the death toll moved up to 6,111 with a case fatality rate of 0.99 per cent. Darrang, Kamrup(M) and Sonitpur reported one death each.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 3,35,93,654 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine jabs till date.

( With inputs from ANI )

