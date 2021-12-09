Assam reports 134 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Assam reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1,194 in the state, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state rose to 6,18,042 including the active cases.

As per the state health bulletin, the state has not reported any death due to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, however, the overall death toll stands at 6,127.

As many as 6,09,374 people have been recovered from COVID-19 infection so far in the state including the new 158 recoveries.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,59,78,701 tests have been conducted in Assam so far including the 32,428 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

