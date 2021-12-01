Assam reports 144 new COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 144 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Tuesday.

The total cases of this virus moved up to 6,16,852 including 1,278 active cases.

Further, the total recoveries in the state jumped up to 6,08,124 wherein 109 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours.

However, the total death toll scaled up to 6,103 with a case fatality rate of 0.99 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

