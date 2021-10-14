Assam reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Assam, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin, 20,653 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 0.85 per cent was recorded.

During the same duration, 381 people recovered from the disease while 2 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.39 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

At present, there are 2,456 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, Assam has reported a total of 6,05,640 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 5,95,901 have recovered from the disease while 5,936 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

A total of 2,40,80,184 samples have been tested so far in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor