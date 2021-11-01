Assam reports 212 new COVID-19 cases

Assam on Sunday reported 212 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active cases in the state to 2,327.

The state health department, in its daily bulletin, informed that 236 recoveries were also reported in the state on Sunday.

The total positive cases in Assam now stand at 6,10,645. Kamrup, Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Jorhat districts reported the highest caseload in Assam.

As per the bulletin, one Covid death was reported in Assam's Nagaon district.

( With inputs from ANI )

