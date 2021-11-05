Assam reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hrs

Assam reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, 210 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health department on Friday said that the total cases have now gone up to 6,11,895.There are 2,107 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll has gone up to 6,024 and the total recoveries from this virus are at 6,02,417.

The fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 35,000 tests to detect the presence of COVID-19 were conducted. So far, 2,48,81,386 tests have been conducted in the state.

Districts with a high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Barpeta and Kamrup (R).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor