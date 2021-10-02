Assam reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities

Assam on Saturday reported 246 fresh COVID-19 cases, 272 recoveries and four deaths.

As per the state's health department, the cumulative caseload reached 6,02,712, which includes 2,971 active cases.

With new recoveries reported in the state, the total figure of recoveries mounted to 5,92,514.

The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 0.55 per cent. Assam recorded a recovery rate of 98.31 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.98 per cent. The death toll in the state currently stands at 5,880.

As per the media bulletin, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients died due to other reasons.

In the last 24 hours, 44,528 tests were conducted. A total of 2,36,55,410 tests have been conducted in the state since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday registered 24,354 new COVID-19 cases. India's active caseload stands at 2,73,889 which is the lowest in the last 197 days, Union Health Ministry said earlier in the day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor