Assam reports 283 new COVID cases

Assam reported 283 new COVID-19 cases, 371 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health department, in its daily bulletin on Saturday, informed that the total cases have risen to 6,10,433.

Of the total cases, 2,352 account for active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The death toll has escalated to 5,996 and the total recoveries from this virus is at 6,00,738.

Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup and Tinsukia reported one fatality each due to Coronavirus. The fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, as per the health ministry, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 106 crore landmark milestone (1,06,07,39,866) yesterday. More than 61 lakh (61,99,429) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

