Assam reports 333 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

A total of 333 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths reported in Assam on Monday, informed Keshab Mahanta, state Health Minister.

As of Monday, the recovery rate of the state stood at 98.33 per cent, added the minister.

While the overall Positivity Percentage was 0.66 per cent.

A total of 333 COVID-19 positive cases had been detected out of 50,424 tests that were done on Monday.

"Summary of October 4, 2021, Today's Total 333, Overall Positivity Percentage (333 cases out of 50,424 tests done = 0.66 per cent), Kamrup(M) 69, Death 9, Recovery Rate 98.33 per cent," tweeted Mahanta on Monday.

As of Monday, the total active cases of COVID-19 in Assam are 4,186, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The cumulative recoveries in the state are 5,92,838, while the death toll is at 5,881, as per the Union Health Ministry.

