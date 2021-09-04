Assam reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

With a 0.61 per cent positivity rate for the day, Assam reported 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the health bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

The state also witnessed 6 deaths and 828 recoveries.

With the new report cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 5,158, while the total death toll was reported to be 5,683, as per the Assam health bulletin.

A total of 91,778 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while cumulatively 2,19,30,016 tests have been conducted in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor