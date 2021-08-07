Assam reports 975 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

With 0.85 per cent positivity rate for the day, Assam reported 975 fresh COVID cases on Friday.

14 deaths were also reported in the state.

With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 10,372, while the total death toll was reported to be 5,357, as per the Assam health bulletin.

1,266 discharges were also reported in the state, taking the cumulative recovery to 5,55,470.

( With inputs from ANI )

