Assam Rifles foils cross-border narcotics trafficking of brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 cr in Manipur

Assam Rifles foiled cross-border narcotics trafficking of brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal district in Manipur.

"Assam Rifles foils cross border narcotics trafficking in Manipur. Tengnoupal Battalion of AssamRifles, on November, foiled narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal District, Manipur," Assam Rifles said in a tweet.

In another operation on November 25, Assam Rifles seized 95000 WIY Pills worth Rs 3 crore at Tadubi Village in Senapati district of Manipur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor