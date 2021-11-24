Assam to issue notification to fill 6,000 vacant posts in police dept: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting with police officials and announced that the government would issue a notification within a week to fill 6,000 vacant posts in the police department that include five commando battalions.

As many as eight key decisions were taken regarding policing in the state in th review meeting.

To strengthen the policing in the state, Sarma introduced various reformative measures that include 1,000 new quarters for police, infrastructure upgrade for Director General Police and Commissioner offices.

"Advertisement for 6,000 posts including 5 commando battalions to be published by next week. Vacant SI posts are also to be filled up," tweeted Sarma.

"With an aim to strengthen our policing infrastructure, a key to the safety and growth of our society, we have decided to take several reformative measures in a review meeting held at Assam police headquarters," added Sarma.

"1,000 new quarters for police, infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices," he further said.

"Settlement of as many unresolved cases as possible by March 31, 2022," he stated.

"To review and resolve all cases dismissed by Guwahati Police without logical conclusion since 1992. The number of settled cases every month should be more than the number of freshly booked ones by Guwahati Police. Settlement of as many unresolved cases as possible by March 31, 2022," he further stated.

"Investigation to be started within 24 hrs of lodging FIR," he added.

"The second SP conference is to be held at Duliajan on January 8 and January 9," he further added.

"New SOP relating to accident report, passport, post-mortem report to be released soon. Passport verification is to be completed within 30 days," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

